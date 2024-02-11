Ukrainian intelligence: Russian troops are using Starlink systems in Ukraine Sunday, February 11, 2024 11:00:02 AM

Russian forces in the occupied territories of Ukraine are using Starlink satellite communication systems, said Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence (GUR) confirming earlier media reports.

The GUR claims that the use of Starlink by the Russians has been confirmed through the interception of military communications. For instance, Starlink terminals have been installed in units such as the Russian 83rd Separate Guards Air Assault Brigade in the Donetsk region.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's GUR, mentioned that Russians are increasingly using Starlink terminals in the war. "Yes, there have been instances of the Russian occupiers using these devices. It is starting to be systematic," he stated in an interview to LIGA.net.

In the past few days, there have been media reports suggesting that the Russian troops are using the Starlink systems. Defense One news website reported, citing its sources, that the Russian armed forces started utilizing the Starlink system for communication several months ago, and this is now happening across the entire frontline. Another source from the magazine suggested that the extent of the Russian army's use of Starlink continues to rise. There are dozens of stations in operation today, and if their numbers reach hundreds, it will pose significant challenges for the Ukrainian military, the source assessed.

Information from the publication ComNews indicates that Starlink does not operate in Russia, but its signal is available in the unrecognized Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics , as well as in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. An industry insider familiar with the situation told journalists those deliveries of Starlink to Russia "are literally coming in by the ton" from the UAE.

In an official statement on Starlink's social network X account on February 8, the company said that SpaceX does not conduct business with the Russian government or its military. "Starlink does not have operations in Russia, meaning the service will not work in that country. SpaceX has never sold or marketed Starlink in Russia, nor has it shipped equipment to Russia. If Russian stores claim to sell Starlink for use in the country, they are deceiving their customers," the statement read.

Furthermore, Starlink denies any collaboration with the UAE. "Starlink cannot be purchased in Dubai, and SpaceX does not deliver there. In addition, the Starlink company has not permitted any third parties, resellers, or distributors of any kind to sell Starlink in Dubai," the company affirmed.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.