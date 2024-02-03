Ukrainian intelligence: Russian Tu-95 bomber pilot shot in Engels Saturday, February 3, 2024 11:00:45 AM

A pilot of a Tu-95 bomber, involved in missile strikes on Ukraine, has been shot in Russia, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence (GUR) reported. The pilot was identified as Oleg Stegachev.

"In the Russian city of Engels, Major Oleg Stegachev, the commander of a strategic Tu-95 bomber crew, has been shot," stated the Intelligence agency. "This Russian Aerospace Forces pilot, born on 23rd June 1983, served at the Engels airbase (military unit 06987) and was directly involved in missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine, leading to the deaths of our people," GUR noted.

The intelligence service added that Oleg Stegachev sustained gunshot wounds. However, there is no confirmed information yet about his current condition, whether he is deceased or not.

"We remind you that all war criminals will be held accountable - we know your names, addresses, car numbers, usual routes, and habits," the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defence Ministry warned.

In October last year, specialists from the OSINT group Molfar succeeded in identifying the identities of Russian Air Force pilots from the "Engels-2" airbase linked to missile strikes on Ukraine. Oleg Stegachev was on that list and had previously participated in military operations in Syria. Following the news of his potential demise, the specialists stated: "The count has started." It is likely that he is the first person from the list to potentially have died.

As a reminder, on January 4th, it was reported that up to 2000 Russians participate in the widespread missile attacks on Ukraine. According to aviation expert Valeriy Romanenko, the crew of one Tu-95MS bomber includes at least seven people, and on the ground, each aircraft is supported by another ten specialists.

Previously, it was reported that an engineer of a Russian defence plant had shot himself after a missile he helped create struck a residential building in Kharkiv killing his grandmother. The man worked for the Kupol factory, which is part of the Almaz-Antey Defence Concern. His body was discovered by a friend who became concerned after his colleague failed to show up for work.

