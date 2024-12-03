Ukrainian Intelligence: Syrian and Russian forces under severe strain amid rebel offensive Tuesday, December 3, 2024 2:00:45 PM

According to Ukraine's intelligence agency, government forces and Russian military units in Syria are under significant pressure from rebels. They are suffering heavy losses and withdrawing from their positions.

Panic and chaos have engulfed the ranks of the Syrian dictator Assad's government troops and the Russian contingent, spiraling into depression and confusion, reports the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate.

Military intelligence further noted that opposition forces, after capturing Aleppo, are successfully conducting operations in the Hama region and advancing towards Homs. Government troops and Russian units are losing ground, retreating and leaving behind weapons and equipment, which are being seized by the rebels. Translators are being urgently dispatched to Hama, seemingly to assist Russian commanders in rallying Assad's forces.

Planned rotations of Russian units in Syria have been canceled. According to intelligence reports, the Kremlin has decided to send mercenaries from private military companies to support their contingent. It's likely that fighters from the so-called "African Corps," which includes many former "Wagner Group" members, will be redeployed to Syria.

