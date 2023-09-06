Ukrainian Intelligence: Wagner PMC commander Utkin confirmed dead, owner Prigozhin's death yet to be confirmed Wednesday, September 6, 2023 12:00:03 PM

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry can confirm the death of Wagner PMC commander Dmitry Utkin in a plane crash on August 23. However, confirmation of the death of the Wagner owner, Evgeny Prigozhin, requires a little more time, said the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Andrey Yusov, in an interview with Ukrinform.

"For now, we can confirm the death of Utkin and some other passengers with 100% certainty. As for Prigozhin, let's just say that not all questions have been answered yet. As for the organizers, let's think about who else could benefit from this? I think that here, in principle, everything is quite obvious," Yusov added.

The intelligence representative explained that it will take some more time to confirm Prigozhin's death.

In response to a question about the possibility of the Wagner PMC leader theoretically appearing somewhere, Yusov emphasized the importance of operating with confirmed data.

On August 23, a plane with 10 people on board, including Prigozhin and the Wagner PMC command, crashed in the Tver region of the Russian Federation. All of them died. Prigozhin's death was officially confirmed only on August 27.

The founder of the Wagner PMC was buried in one of the cemeteries in St. Petersburg on August 29. Apart from relatives, only the closest friends were present at the funeral ceremony.

