Ukrainian Intelligence warns of imminent Russian Oreshnik ICBM launch Sunday, May 18, 2025 10:46:39 AM

On the night of May 19, Russia will initiate the launch of its intercontinental ballistic missile, executing what will be termed a "combat-training" strike, announced announcement Ukraine's military intelligence on its Telegram channel.

The intended target remains undisclosed by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine. When Russia first targeted Ukraine with the "Oreshnik," President Vladimir Putin also framed it as a test.

GUR has described the upcoming launch as a "tactic of intimidation." According to intelligence reports, an RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from the "Yars" system, which Russia labels as "Oreshnik," will be used.

"In an attempt to exert demonstrative pressure and intimidation on Ukraine, as well as EU and NATO member states, the aggressor country Russia plans this launch," HUR reported.

The order for the strike has already been given. It will be executed by the 433rd regiment of the 42nd division from the 31st army of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces. The missile is set to be launched from a mobile ground complex in the Sverdlovsk region.

"The three-stage solid-fuel missile has a range exceeding 10,000 km," clarified HUR, indicating a threat to the entire territory of Ukraine.

On November 21, 2024, Russia launched a missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro using a new medium-range ballistic missile called "Oreshnik." The missile targeted the "Yuzhmash" plant in Dnipro, a critical facility in Ukraine's defense industry.

According to Ukraine's Security Service, the missile was launched from the Kapustin Yar training ground in Russia's Astrakhan region. It reached speeds of up to Mach 11 and carried six warheads, each equipped with six submunitions.

The attack appeared visually dramatic yet was relatively ineffective, causing minimal damage to the facility, as the missile was originally designed for nuclear, rather than precision strikes.

