Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Russian troops on the frontline near Kupyansk are experiencing a widespread outbreak of "mouse fever," according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (GUR).

It is reported that dissatisfaction is increasing among the units of the Russian army due to a lack of adequate winter clothing and complete absence of medical assistance.

"Mouse fever" is a viral illness transmitted to humans from rodents - either through direct contact with the pathogen, inhalation of dust from mouse droppings, or consumption of contaminated food.

Ukrainian Intelligence reports indicate that complaints about the fever from Russian army personnel involved in the war against Ukraine were ignored by the Russian command, who dismissed them as attempts to avoid combat operations. In the early stages, "mouse fever" can resemble a regular flu.

Symptoms of the disease include severe headaches, high body temperature of up to 40 degrees, rash and redness, low blood pressure, bleeding in the eyes, nausea, vomiting multiple times a day, and difficulty urinating.

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied city of Simferopol in Crimea, two girls allegedly poisoned dozens of Russian military personnel. The the alcohol and products provided by the girls reportedly contained "large amounts of cyanide," and one of the bottles was found to contain strychnine.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 1,140 Russian soldiers in a single day. The total number of casualties for the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is approximately 348,300 soldiers.

