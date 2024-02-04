Ukrainian journalist: street battles in Avdiivka as Russian forces penetrate built-up areas Sunday, February 4, 2024 1:00:03 PM

Russian forces have moved into the built-up area of Avdiivka, where street battles are ongoing, journalist and chief editor of Censor.NET Yury Butusov reported on Facebook.

According to Butusov, Russian units have established positions on one of the streets on the town's northern outskirts.

"The enemy's forward units are about one and a half kilometers from the town's entrance. Two weeks ago, they managed to capture two streets on the southern edge of the town. The situation is critical," noted Butusov.

The journalist also mentioned that the 110th Mechanised Brigade and several other units are engaged in combat with an opponent who not only significantly outnumbers them but also constantly receives reinforcements for their infantry.

"Avdiivka is in dire need of immediate fresh reserves and the rotation of the heroic 110th Brigade, which has maintained its coherence despite being absolutely depleted after nearly two years of continuous urban combat. Additionally, there is a desperate need for ammunition supplies, which are also extremely low. The enemy has a significant advantage in terms of firepower," he emphasized.

Butusov identifies poor coordination and command at the operational-tactical level as a weak point.

"The situation is greatly harmed by disinformation in reports at the higher level, a desire to pacify oneself and not to irritate the senior leadership with 'bad news.' The top brass prefers to hear only good news, not critical information, and therefore, there is no adequate response to the changing situation," wrote the Censor.NET chief editor.

