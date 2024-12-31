Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drone downs Russian Mi-8 helicopter over Black Sea Tuesday, December 31, 2024 11:47:00 AM

Ukraine's Military Intelligence (GUR) has announced that a Magura V5 drone successfully downed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter using missiles during a battle over the Black Sea near Cape Tarkhankut in the western part of occupied Crimea. According to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the drone struck the helicopter with modified R-73 SeaDragon missiles.

The intelligence agency's press release further reveals that another Russian helicopter was damaged during the encounter but managed to return to its base. The R-73 missile, known in U.S. and NATO classification as AA-11 Archer, is a Soviet/Russian short-range air-to-air missile equipped with an infrared guidance system. In May 2024, Russian military blogger reported that these R-73 missiles have been modified by Ukraine for launch from Magura V5 drones.

Adding to the conversation, a Telegram channel associated with Russian military aviation, Helicopterpilot, commented that "sooner or later with this approach, it was bound to happen—and it did," while extending condolences for "eternal flight to their comrades."

Back in March 2024, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence had reported the destruction of a Russian ship, the "Sergey Kotov," using the Magura V5 drone in the Black Sea.

