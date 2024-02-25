Ukrainian marines refute Russian claims of capturing Krynky with video of POWs Sunday, February 25, 2024 10:30:00 AM

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu claimed the that the Russian forces had captured Krynky on the left bank of Kherson region on February 21, yet the Ukrainian Forces labeled this information as false. On February 25, marines of Ukraine's 35th Brigade released a video featuring captured Russians, who stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) were in Krynky.

"A fresh morning greeting from Krynky by a batch of captured worms, 'taken together' by the warriors of the 88th Regiment of the 35th Marine Brigade of the UAF," the solders of the Ukrainian 35th Brigade said in the video.

In the video, a Russian prisoner of war holds the flag of the Ukrainian brigade and says that the Ukrainian Forces are present in Krynky, and “Shoygu is all talk.”

On February 21, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu claimed that Russian forces allegedly captured Krynky in the Kherson region and cleared the settlement of Ukrainian troops. However, Ukrainian Forces immediately stated that this report was not accurate. Moreover, Russian assault attempts have not been successful on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

On the same day, the director of the information and consulting company Defense Express, Serhiy Zgurets, noted in an interview with Expresso that Shoygu's statement was false. According to him, this even caused bewilderment among Russian military correspondents.

On February 23, a representative of the Ukrainian Forces South, Natalya Humenyuk, reported that Ukrainian troops continue to gradually expand their foothold in the area.

