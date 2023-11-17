Ukrainian Marines take strategic positions on left bank of Dnipro river amidst heavy Russian losses Friday, November 17, 2023 10:00:18 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Marine Corps have announced they had gained a foothold in several locations on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region.

According to an update published by the Ukrainian Marine Corps, as a result of a pre-planned operation, Ukrainian troops carried out a series of successful attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro river. The Marines and other units of the Ukrainian Forces managed to establish a presence on several bridgeheads.

In addition, it is noted that during the operation, the Russians casualties amounted to 1216 killed and 2217 wounded. The Russians also lost 24 tanks, 89 artillery systems and mortars, 135 various types of vehicles, and 48 armored combat vehicles, including APCs and BMPs. Nine MLRS, 14 watercraft, and 15 units of special equipment were also destroyed.

In addition, four command posts, 29 ammunition depots, 135 FPV drones, and five tactical UAVs were targeted and destroyed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has praised the achievements of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the left bank of the Kherson region.

"The left bank of the Kherson region. Our warriors, thank you for your strength and for moving forward! Glory to everyone who restores freedom and justice in Ukraine!" he wrote on Telegram, alongside a series of photographs showcasing Ukrainian soldiers crossing the Dnipro River.

For the past two months, there has been controversial information regarding these bridgeheads. According to media reports, not only have Ukrainian forces established footholds there, but they have also begun to deploy military equipment.

