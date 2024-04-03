Ukrainian military acquired GPS coordinates of Russian cruiser Moskva for $3,000 Wednesday, April 3, 2024 6:02:31 PM

The Ukrainian military paid $3000 for the the information about the technical condition and coordinates of the Russian cruiser Moskva, obtained using a GPS tracker, reports TSN, citing its sources.

According to TSN, a representative of the Russian Black Sea Fleet sold confidential data to Ukrainian forces before planting a GPS device on the vessel, which allegedly helped to monitor the ship's movements.

Andrey Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence at the Ministry of Defence, told journalists that the intelligence directorate could neither confirm nor deny such claims. However, he confirmed that Ukraine regularly receives information from Russian military personnel, including officers.

"The information command receives from Russian military servicemen, including officers, plays a significant role in the preparation and planning of various operations," the intelligence representative stated.

The flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was hit by two anti-ship missiles. Experts believe that since World War II, 'Moskva' is the largest sunken warship.

On April 13, 2023, ex-Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksandr Turchynov, displayed a video of the historic launch of the Neptune missiles. Two Ukrainian 'Neptune' missiles sank the ship, which was worth nearly a billion dollars.

