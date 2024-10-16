Ukrainian military claims North Korean troops spotted fighting alongside Russian troops in Kursk region Wednesday, October 16, 2024 11:30:12 AM

Ukrainian soldiers conducting special operations in Russia's Kursk region have allegedly identified North Korean troops among the Russian ranks, reported Lieutenant "Alex" on his Telegram channel, "Officer+".

"From two brothers in different units, I've received information about the probable participation of North Korean soldiers in battles in the Kursk region. They described these figures as having Asian features and speaking in something far from Russian. While this could easily be attributed to a bunch of Buryats—and no direct evidence is available—as nobody's asking for IDs in a firefight, their sudden appearance amid swirling rumors is questionable," he penned in his post.

"Alex" further stated that he doesn't believe the appearance of these soldiers in the Kursk region is a coincidence and that Ukrainian troops have a general idea of whom they're battling.

The Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation anticipates that North Korean troops might soon be stationed on Ukrainian territory as well.

"There is a possibility that Russians may deploy North Korean military personnel initially in the Kursk region. However, it’s conceivable that after expending time on Russian target ranges, several thousand North Korean troops—alongside the Buryats—might find themselves on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories," highlighted Andriy Kovalenko, the chief of the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation.

Alexander Musienko, head of the Center for Military-Legal Studies, suggested in "RBK-Ukraine" commentary that North Korea might persist in dispatching personnel, particularly officers, and doesn’t dismiss the potential arrival of a sizable North Korean expeditionary force in Ukraine.

"I believe initially it will be a minor contingent sent to Russia and occupied territories to gain experience. North Koreans, like others, seek to adapt to warfare transformations and learn to counter drones, relevant for them too. It doesn’t alter the scenario; any gunfire by a North Korean soldier towards Ukraine constitutes direct war involvement. Their primary role will likely be in artillery operational tasks. The burning question is whether they'll partake in direct infantry assaults. Currently, I have no concrete answer," stated Musienko.

Additionally, on October 15, news broke regarding the escape of 18 North Korean soldiers from their positions between Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions. The motives for this escape remain unidentified as Russian forces commence their search.

