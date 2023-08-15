Ukrainian Military Command confirms Ukrainian Forces are advancing near Urozhaine, Donetsk region Tuesday, August 15, 2023 2:00:27 PM

As part of its counteroffensive, the Ukrainian troops achieved success near the village of Urozhaine, Donetsk region, reports the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The General Staff emphasizes that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Berdyansk, and Melitopol directions. They managed to advance near the village of Urozhaine (Donetsk region).

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have been successful, they are gaining a foothold on the new lines, inflicting fire damage with artillery on the identified targets of the," reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report on Facebook.

The Ukrainian military notes that Russians, despite the loss of Urozhaine, continue to put up serious resistance, trying to deploy reinforcements.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.