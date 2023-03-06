Ukrainian military command decides to continue defending Bakhmut Monday, March 6, 2023 2:30:36 PM

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. According to the press service of the Ukrainian President, the commanders of the Ukrainian army reported on the situation in the main directions of the front, including Bakhmut,.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, in response to Zelensky's question about the further plan of action, supported continuing defense of Bakhmut.

During the meeting, the participants discussed uninterrupted supplies of weapons and equipment, as well as their distribution to various sectors of the front.

Zelensky’s press service clarified that the meeting was attended by the Head of Intelligence, the Prime Minister, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, high-ranking security officials, as well as commanders of the branches of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and operational directions.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.