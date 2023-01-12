Ukrainian military command: decision on Soledar will be made in the coming days Thursday, January 12, 2023 9:00:00 AM

Heavy fighting continues in Soledar, and Russian forces are suffering heavy losses, the speaker of the Eastern Group of Ukrainian Forces Serhiy Cherevaty told the news agency RBC-Ukraine.

"Our soldiers show great heroism, courage, professionalism, coherence and perseverance. The issue of Soledar is currently under scrutiny of the entire command of the Armed Forces, the Commander-in-Chief, the commander of the Eastern group of troops," he said.

Cherevaty recalled that after the battles and withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, the Russian troops were exhausted and have not been able to advance further. According to Cherevaty, the Russians are now concentrating their efforts on the Bakhmut direction, in order to completely occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

According to him, there can be different maneuvers in the war, and the Ukrainian command is now trying to choose the best tactics from a strategic and tactical point of view.

"Now, the situation in this area is being carefully monitored in order to make a decision that will strengthen our defense, allow us not to lose a lot of personnel and at the same time deliver a powerful blow to the enemy. What will decision be? I think our commanders will take it in the coming days, " Cherevaty added.

Russia, as Cherevaty said, is trying with all its might to capture Soledar to win at least some victory "on the ground" after a number of defeats: retreat from the north of Ukraine, withdrawal from the Kharkiv region and Kherson.

"They suffer from systemic blows to infrastructure, logistics. Roughly speaking, they also suffer losses in front of the internal audience, and even more in front of the external audience. Therefore, they need to show at least some success. They hope that after passing Bakhmut, they will be able to move on," the Cherevaty emphasized.

