Ukrainian military command: liberation of Luhansk region will not be quick Sunday, November 20, 2022 1:05:00 PM

“The operation to liberate the Luhansk region will not be quick. The Russians have strengthened their positions using the militants of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic and the forces previously deployed in the Kharkiv region, “said the speaker of the Eastern group of the Ukrainian Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty on the the Ukrainian TV channel 1+1.

"The enemy has a large formation there. This is the so-called LPR, which they used as a springboard for an attack on us, including creating this corps of the "people's militia of the LPR" there. They prepared for war constantly under the guidance of Russian officers. They trained when there was a Joint Forces Operation," the speaker explained.

He noted that the Russians in the Luhansk region also managed to prepare in engineering terms. According to him, part of the Russian troops after the retreat from the Kharkiv region and Lyman (Donetsk region) was transferred to the Luhansk region.

Because of this the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not use frontal attacks. Ukrainian units carry out high-precision strikes first, and then quickly counterattack.

"We hit them as much as possible first, including high-precision ammunition, and only when an opportunity arises, as it was last time in Makiivka, we liberate the territory quickly enough. It just takes time," Cherevaty emphasized.

