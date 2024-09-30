Ukrainian military command: Russian forces aim to obliterate Vovchansk Aggregate Plant following strategic loss Monday, September 30, 2024 10:10:12 AM

Russian military forces, having lost control of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, now aim to obliterate it completely.

The current situation in the Kharkiv region, specifically at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, remains highly tense. The loss of this facility has dealt a significant blow to Russian occupiers, according to Vitalii Sarantsiv, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group of Forces "Kharkiv".

"For this reason, Russian forces are employing the full range of their weaponry in that location: heavy flamethrower systems, guided bombs, and more. Essentially, the enemy is adhering to its characteristic practice: destroying whatever it cannot seize," emphasized Sarantsiv.

He noted that Vovchansk remains the most challenging front in the Kharkiv direction. Russian forces have mounted an all-out assault on the Aggregate Plant, bombarding it with air-dropped munitions to completely demolish and burn it down.

"Yesterday, the enemy attempted to attack the positions of Ukrainian Defense Forces three times under the cover of heavy armor. Additionally, the enemy attempted to land paratroopers in the area, but their equipment was detected in time, allowing our defenders to deliver a powerful offensive response," Sarantsiv said.

According to his information, these engagements resulted in four Russian armored vehicles being damaged, compelling the Russians to abandon their mission.

