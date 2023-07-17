Ukrainian military command : Russians have started an offensive in Kupyansk direction Monday, July 17, 2023 4:40:51 PM

The commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the Russians are deploying additional forces and weapons to the Bakhmut direction. The Russians have also launched an offensive in the Kupyansk direction.

Syrskyi said that he visited the troops and met with unit commanders to adjust plans and solve any issues.

"We worked with the commanders and made all the necessary decisions to stabilize the situation in the Lyman direction. All commanders understand the importance of the tasks to destroy the enemy, continue offensive operations and keep the operational initiative on our side. We continue to move forward, liberating our land step by step," Syrskyi said.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, over the past day, there have been 29 military clashes in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions.

Spokesman for the Eastern Group of Ukrainian Forces Colonel Serhiy Cherevatyi said that the enemy had amassed a very powerful group of more than 100,000 personnel, more than 900 tanks, artillery systems, and 370 multiple launch rocket systems in the Lyman-Kupyansk direction. Most Russian combat-ready airborne and infantry units airborne have been deployed to the area.

