Ukrainian military completes F-16 maintenance training in Netherlands Tuesday, May 21, 2024 12:00:00 PM

Ten Ukrainian military personnel have completed training in the Netherlands on maintaining F-16 fighter jets, the Dutch Ministry of Defense has announced.

The Netherlands has agreed to provide Ukraine with no fewer than 24 F-16 fighter jets, which will also need to be maintained.

The Ukrainian personnel have trained on servicing all crucial components necessary for the fighter pilot. This includes the helmet, oxygen systems, and onboard parachutes.

The training program also covered the assembly and inspection of the emergency survival kit, which allows the pilot to survive for a few days following an emergency landing. The kit contains food and medical supplies, among other essentials.

These training sessions prepare trainees for all potential risks during flights with the F-16. Ultimately, this will also provide better protection for Ukrainian pilots.

The training program was developed by the aviation safety equipment cluster.

“F-16 pilots essentially place their lives in the hands of the maintenance personnel. Once they take off, they know they can rely on the knowledge and skills of these personnel, ensuring the aircraft will perform as needed,” the Dutch Ministry of Defense stated.

The Netherlands is also one of the initiators of the establishment of the European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC) in Romania. Eleven F-16 aircraft have already been provided to EFTC.

