Ukrainian military confirms no signs of impending Russian offensive on Kharkiv from the north Saturday, January 27, 2024 12:30:14 PM

There are no signs of Russian preparations for an offensive on Kharkiv from the north, said Volodymyr Fityo, a press officer of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, during a broadcast on Espresso. According to him, it is not possible for the Russians to move troops without being noticed by the Ukrainian Forces.

"The number of Russian troops at the northern border is being monitored. Currently, the war is proceeding in what can be called 'online mode'. It is virtually impossible for either side to carry out hidden troop movements," Fityo noted.

He pointed out that the northern border is being reinforced. Fityo mentioned that the necessary forces and resources are in place, and the border is being equipped with engineering structures.

"So, there is no threat from the north for Kharkiv residents," added Fityo.

Previously, Oleg Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, commented in a Telegraph post suggesting that the Russians could be preparing for a new offensive in the region, and stated that there is no observed accumulation of Russian troops in different frontline areas in the region. He added that local authorities are constantly monitoring the situation, and the military is taking the necessary measures to be prepared for potential challenges.

