Ukrainian military confirms successful drone strike on Russian airbase in Krasnodar Thursday, February 6, 2025 11:15:53 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff has confirmed a successful strike on a Russian military airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Region, which is being used by Russia in its campaign against Ukraine.

"Confirmed hits and explosions were reported in the target area, leading to a fire. The results of the strike are being clarified," the Ukrainian General Staff announced.

According to the statement, the strike was conducted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Units alongside other defense components. The General Staff also highlighted that the airbase in Primorsko-Akhtarsk serves as an operative facility for aviation assets and is "used for storing, preparing, and launching Shahed-type UAVs against Ukraine, as well as servicing aircraft carrying out missions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions."

Earlier that day, Russian Telegram channels, including Mash and Astra, reported the strike on the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airbase.

The channel "AhtariLive Primorsko-Akhtarsk " described a "massive drone raid," noting that "out of 35 UAVs headed for Crimea, at least 22 targeted the Krasnodar Region." The head of the Primorsko-Akhtarsk Municipal District, Maksim Bondarenko, mentioned that air defense systems were active, urging residents not to take photos or videos.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian drones attacked the Rostov Region. According to Governor Yuriy Slyusar, UAVs were downed in Kamensk, Donetsk, Kamensky, Millerovsky, and Chertkovsky districts. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that air defense systems shot down 106 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the past day, along with two French Hammer guided bombs and ten rounds from the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system. Earlier, the ministry noted the drones had been downed over the Sea of Azov, in Rostov and Astrakhan regions, as well as in Krasnodar Region.

That same night, the Russian army attacked Ukraine's Kharkiv Region with drones. As reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, strikes on the largest market in Kharkiv, located in the Kyiv district of the regional center, damaged at least 100 trade pavilions. Prosecutor's Office representative Dmytro Chubenko stated that "security personnel at the scene were injured." Another drone attacked a transportation infrastructure facility in the Novobavarsky district. "It has been determined that the Russian army used Geran-2 UAVs for the strikes on Kharkiv," the statement reads. An investigation has been launched into alleged war crimes, wrote the agency.

Meanwhile, in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, drone attacks resulted in damage to private homes, although no injuries were reported. The Ukrainian Air Force Command stated that, in total, on the night of February 6, Russian forces launched 77 Shahed drones and drone mock-ups, as well as two Iskander-M missiles against Ukraine. Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 56 drones, with 18 mock-up drones crashing without causing harm.

