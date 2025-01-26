Ukrainian military denies reports of encirclement in Velyka Novosilka Sunday, January 26, 2025 11:57:12 AM

The intense battle for the settlement of Velyka Novosilka in the Donbas region rages on. Ukrainian fighters report that Russian forces are halted due to the Mokri Yaly River, which has become a significant obstacle to their advance

In Velyka Novosilka, located in the Donetsk region, which is currently a flashpoint of heavy fighting, there is reportedly no threat of encirclement of Ukrainian units, according to soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade. "Let us emphasize, there is no threat of our units being encircled. Our defenders fight with incredible bravery," the Brigade’s press service reports.

The soldiers revealed that Russian troops, bolstered by large infantry contingents, attempted to block Ukrainian strongholds. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces saw a halt in mechanized advances, as anything nearing within a kilometer of the frontline has been eliminated.

According to military sources, while there is approximate parity in artillery and FPV drones, Russian forces hold a significant numerical advantage in infantry. "We've managed to inflict significant damage and continue to do so," the Brigade reports. Using weather conditions strategically, Ukrainian units successfully maneuvered out of potential encirclement zones. "This does not imply a full withdrawal from the city — the battle for Velyka Novosilka carries on."

The aim remains to minimize casualties while maximizing enemy losses, the 110th Brigade reported. Presently, Russian advances have been stalled by the Mokri Yaly River. Entrapped in a fiery crossfire within the city, any movement by Russian troops is swiftly counteracted. The settlement reportedly has no intact buildings remaining, according to brigade reports.

DeepState analysts report that Russian units have reached the center of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region.

On January 23, DeepState noted the capture of Novovasylivka in the Donetsk region, resulting in significant Ukrainian losses, albeit with even greater losses on the Russian side.

