Ukrainian military: Egyptian nationals are among Russian forces in Kharkiv region Sunday, August 4, 2024 10:52:00 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces report Russia has deployed Egyptian citizens in the ongoing battles in the Kharkiv region. Russian attacks have intensified around Vovchansk and Hluboke, with four combat clashes occurring over the course of the day. In their attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense line, Russian forces are reportedly employing foreign volunteers, particularly Egyptian nationals.

In Vovchansk, Russian forces have boosted air reconnaissance efforts using UAVs and have been moving personnel around. Certain positions have been handed over from the assault units of the 4th Volunteer Assault Brigade to the 153rd Tank Regiment of the 47th Tank Division in the northern part of the city. Russian forces are bolstering their ranks with foreign volunteers, specifically Egyptian citizens, according to military reports. Furthermore, Ukrainian Armed Forces observed that the Russian personnel had repositioned and spread out across combat positions in the Hluboke area but failed in their offensive against Ukrainian defenses.

Throughout the day, four armed engagements continued in the Vovchansk and Hluboke areas. Additionally, in the area of Lozova Rudka, Russian forces conducted the evacuation of their killed. In the operational zone of the Kharkiv Defense Group, Russian casualties totaled 99 over the past day. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed or damaged 38 units of Russian weapons and military equipment and dismantled 56 enemy shelters and storage facilities for ammunition.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.