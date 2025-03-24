Ukrainian military: half a thousand Russian troops managed to cross the Oskil River in Kharkiv region Monday, March 24, 2025 1:00:38 PM

The Russian Armed Forces are facing significant losses on the right bank of the Oskil River due to the challenging evacuation of their wounded, which has become "a whole quest," according to the "Achilles" unit.

Without pontoon crossings, the Russians are forced to transport the wounded by boat, as described by Oleksiy Malyarevich from the 429th Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment "Achilles" in a comment to Suspilne.

In March, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated several territories near Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region.

The liberation efforts specifically targeted the village of Figolivka in the Dvorichna community. "We improved the situation; these are very important, albeit small operations," Malyarevich explained. He also noted that the Russians have been persistent with their assaults in the Kupyansk direction. "The enemy is deploying infantry units; they haven't developed new pontoon crossings but continue their attempts. We often detect them as they approach the river. While we can't catch them all, we target and destroy them at the crossings and on approaches, even on the left bank of the Oskol River," Malyarevich said.

He highlighted that Russian forces are experiencing significant losses on the right bank, facing a "whole quest" to evacuate their injured due to the absence of pontoon crossings, resorting instead to using boats. The military describes a challenging scenario to eliminate Russians who have already crossed the Oskil—they dig hideouts, seek homes, trenches, and basements. "Sometimes, you may find 3–4 people in a sector marked as 'red,' but that doesn't mean an entire regiment is present. This is the nature of this direction now. There are up to half a thousand Russian infantry spread out over large areas, making it tough to detect and destroy them," Malyarevich added.

On March 20, DeepState reported that Russian forces were advancing on the right bank of the Oskil River to establish another foothold.

