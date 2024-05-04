Ukrainian military officer warns of potential large-scale Russian offensive in Kharkiv region Saturday, May 4, 2024 9:00:37 AM

Russian forces are gearing up for a new stage of offensive operations and the advancement of their troops, with the Kharkiv direction possibly emerging as a priority area, said Max Zhurin, deputy head of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. Despite this, Ukraine does not have full insight into the enemy’s plans.

"Most likely, their focus will be in the Kharkiv region," Zhurin emphasised while speaking on the program Night Watch on TSN. "However, I do not rule out the possibility of them exerting pressure on Kharkiv, exploiting the limited nature of our resources, with the intention of forcing us to redeploy forces there while they simultaneously open up a separate front in the south."

Vadim Skibitsky, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, has warned that the Russia may be planning assaults on Sumy and Kharkiv, noting that 35,000 troops have been amassed near the border. The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, provides the same information and cautions that Russia’s objective remains unchanged—they aim to destroy the Ukrainian nation.

