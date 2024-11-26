Ukrainian military official downplays threat of Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia region Tuesday, November 26, 2024 4:00:11 PM

Ivan Tymochko, head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces, believes statements about a Russian offensive on Zaporizhzhia are merely escalating the situation, as such an option is unlikely. During an interview with Hromadske Radio, he noted that Russians in this area currently face challenges and lack resources for a full-scale invasion.

The Russians can move their troops between Russia and Crimea by land, but the path is narrow and constantly under attacks from various Ukrainian forces, said Tymochko.

Additionally, attacks are occurring on facilities in the peninsula, although some experts criticize the Defense Forces as informational silence on this matter creates an impression of inactivity. At present, remote skirmishes occur there. The retreat at Robotyne is yet another issue for the Russians, Tymochko remarked.

He explained that such problems and lack of success force Russia to look for weaknesses in the Ukrainian defense and destabilize the situation. "When Russians advanced 3-5 kilometers on the Vovchansk front, the info buzz here made it feel as if Russian troops were already at Zbruch and had crossed the Dnipro," Tymochko drew parallels with the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Yet, the Russian activity through troop movements in this area continues. Tymochko explained that if the high military command assesses the direction as potentially dangerous, it means military structures, including intelligence, take necessary measures.

"Some imagine that if preparation is underway, it is accompanied by columns of tanks and soldiers moving towards Zaporizhzhia. And if there are none, then there’s 'betrayal' everywhere and no one is doing anything," the military cautioned against exacerbating the situation.

On November 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, following a briefing from Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, warned of threats from the Russian army in the Zaporizhzhia direction. However, he assured that the Ukrainian Forces control the situation there.

