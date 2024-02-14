Ukrainian military prepares alternate supply routes in Avdiivka amid intense street fighting Wednesday, February 14, 2024 9:00:05 AM

Dmytro Likhoviy, the spokesperson for the Tavriya Direction Defence Forces, has revealed that Ukrainian military command has prepared alternate supply routes in the event that the main logistical artery in Avdiivka is cut by Russians. In comments to Liga.net, he explained that, for security reasons, the Defence Forces do not provide real-time updates on the situation in this area.

"This isn't a football match. We won't be disclosing positions. The situation on the front line is dynamic and can change every hour," emphasized Likhoviy. "Should the main logistics route be severed, the command has prepared alternative supply paths."

According to the military representative, street fighting in the city has been going on for several days, with Russian forces at times deploying armor and sometimes small infantry groups.

"There are approximately 50,000 personnel of the Russian Federation concentrated there," said the Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesperson.

Earlier, Ivan Sekach, a representative of the Ukrainian 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade, reported that some of its units have been rotated out of Avdiivka for rest for the first time in two years, as reinforcements have reached the city. The military officer declined to elaborate on those details, merely affirming that the Ukrainian troops in the area have received significant reinforcements and are feeling more at ease. Although the publication Forbes had previously mentioned that one of Ukraine's finest brigades, the 3rd Assault Brigade, had arrived in the city, this information has not been confirmed.

