Ukrainian military: Russia holding Lyman axis due to manpower edge, not superior training or equipment

Russian forces are managing to hold positions along the Lyman axis, a Ukrainian unit says, citing manpower advantages rather than superior training or equipment.

Small infantry teams backed by drones are trying to pierce Ukrainian defenses on the Lyman front, according to Vasyl Denysiuk of the 66th Mechanized Brigade, who spoke to Ukrainian media. He said Russian troops attack not only during the day but also at night, RBC-Ukraine reported.

Denysiuk said Russian forces build up at night and bring in reserves to launch assaults during the day. In response, Ukrainian troops are both repelling attacks and conducting their own strike-and-search operations.

He described Russian assault groups operating in pairs, attempting to hit positions from multiple directions.

Armor is largely absent on this stretch of the front due to the Chornyi Zherebets River, he said, with Russian units instead relying on motorcycles and civilian cars.

During a single push, Russian forces can mount up to 10 small-group assaults, Denysiuk said.

Russia is also using a wide range of drones, from commercial “Mavics” to “Lancets.”

The Institute for the Study of War said there were no confirmed Russian gains on the Lyman axis as of yesterday.

Pro-Russian war channels claim Moscow’s forces control more than 50% of the Serebriansky Forestry.

A representative of the Ukrainian brigade said Russia is committing significant numbers of troops to assaults and infiltration attempts through Ukrainian defensive lines, but that many of those fighters are poorly trained, financially motivated recruits. The representative attributed Russia’s ability to hold positions along the Lyman front to numerical superiority in manpower, not quality. He added that Russian forces are trying to mass armored vehicles in concealed areas, possibly preparing to resume mechanized attacks along the Lyman axis.

