Wednesday, July 9, 2025

As of now, Russian troops may not possess the necessary strength and resources to bypass the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration from the east, said Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic troop grouping, in a comment to Novosti Donbassa".

However, according to him, the Russian forces do indeed have such plans. A significant concentration of forces is present—more than 100,000 personnel are currently operating in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russians are attacking heavily there, more than in any other area under our responsibility. They are now banking on claiming as much territory as possible where the space is relatively open. Where to proceed next—whether to focus on Kostiantynivka or the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration and attempts to encircle it from the eastern or northern sides—remains to be decided, Tregubov stated.

Tregubov highlighted that in this sector, as in other parts of the front, the Russians are deploying small infantry units. In the Pokrovsk direction, heavy equipment is slightly more prevalent but still within statistical error margins. Aviation is also being utilized.

Between December 2024 and February 2025, the Russian army launched a large-scale offensive aiming to encircle Pokrovsk from the western. However, the attempt was unsuccessful, forcing the invaders to retreat from the city's western outskirts.

Later, Russian armed forces split their Pokrovsk grouping and began moving in two directions—westward toward the Dnipropetrovsk region and eastward across the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway.

In late June, it was reported that Russian troops are attempting to encircle the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

