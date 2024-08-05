Ukrainian military: Russia redeploys troops to Kharkiv region, brings foreign fighters Monday, August 5, 2024 7:00:51 PM

Russian forces are redeploying troops and bringing foreigners to the Kharkiv region from the Luhansk area, according to a Ukrainian military official. During a news broadcast, Col. Vitaliy Saranets stated, "Occupying forces are bringing in foreigners," including those from the Middle East, Central Asia, and African nations. He further elaborated on the ongoing internal rotations by the Russians and mentioned the deployment of the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment from Luhansk to Kharkiv.

Saranets explained that the Russian army recruits foreign nationals through means of coercion or deception. "The latest unit moving towards Kharkiv is the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment from the Luhansk region. The Russian forces are also rotating units internally and attract volunteer units or even foreign citizens, often forcing them into combat through coercion or deceit," he said.

According to Col. Saranets, the foreign nationals include students from senior courses threatened with reassignment to Russia's northern regions if they do not comply, and migrant workers promised Russian citizenship for their participation in combat. "They are promised exorbitant amounts of money, but typically, these recruits do not live to see their first paycheck," he added.

Russian forces are reportedly sending poorly trained new recruits into direct combat, using them as "cannon fodder," leading to high casualty rates.

Saranets also pointed out an increase in suicides among wounded Russian soldiers. Previously, "Kharkiv" Operational-Tactical Group reported that Russia is using mercenaries from Egypt to fight in Vovchansk, with six combat clashes occurring in the Kharkiv region over the past day, resulting in 99 Russian casualties.

On August 2, the commander of the Joint Forces Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Andriy Hnatov, identified six of the fiercest frontline segments. The frontline situation remains fluid, hinging on whether Russian troops will mobilize reserves, enhance offensive efforts, and if Ukrainian forces will have the means to hold their ground.

