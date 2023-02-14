Ukrainian military: Russian advance near Bakhmut has been stopped Tuesday, February 14, 2023 11:00:07 AM

The Ukrainian military holding Bakhmut in the Donbas reported good news over the past day. Russia’s advance in the north of the city has been stopped, and in the south, Ukrainian Forces forced the Russians back at a good distance, said the Commander of the aerial reconnaissance unit of the 28th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Robert Magyar.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the National Guard have not allowed the Wagner mercenaries to move a single meter forward near Bakhmut. The fighting was very hard.

"Southern flank. We have good success. We managed to force the enemy back at a certain distance from the Konstantinivka – Bakhmut road. The road is impassable, it is within the enemy’s artillery range. But the enemy was driven back from the road at a good distance," Magyar said.

As for the northern flank, this has been the most difficult direction in recent days. Fortunately, it has been stabilized.

"There is also good news from the northern flank, starting from Krasna Hora and up in the direction of Slovyansk. The enemy has been stopped. Further consolidation became impossible for them. Remaining Wagner henchmen, who storm the Ukrainian positions from that direction are being disposed daily," Magyar said.

Earlier, the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, made a nervous statement about Bakhmut. He urged not to spread rumors about the encirclement of the Ukrainian city, as this is still far from over.

"There are no prerequisites for the encirclement of the enemy in the northern regions. Bakhmut will not be taken tomorrow. There will be no celebration party in the foreseeable future," Prigozhin said.

