Ukrainian military: Russian forces push to capture Pokrovsk before rainy season Friday, September 20, 2024 11:54:52 AM

Russian troops have begun deploying additional reserves to the Pokrovsk front in the Donbas region. This maneuver is part of Russia’s new tactical plan, explained Officer "Vlas" from the 1st Separate Detachment "Omega" on Kyiv 24 TV channel.

According to Vlas, after a brief pause, Russian forces have resumed their assaults near Pokrovsk, aiming to seize control of the city as quickly as possible. The strategic importance of the city for the Russian forces remains high.

The Russians are racing against time to make the most of favorable weather conditions before it becomes more challenging to conduct offensive operations due to the imminent rainy season.

"As far as I know, the enemy is not relocating troops to the Kursk direction. Instead, they have substantial reserves in the Pokrovsk direction. They advance in small groups," stated Officer Vlas.

Despite these concentrated efforts, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to drive the Russians out from every position they attempt to hold.

Military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko from the "Information Resistance" group pointed out that Russian forces might initiate a new offensive on Pokrovsk. He noted that the future advance of the occupiers in the Donbas would also depend on their other successes, including in the Selidove area.

A few days earlier, the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported problems of Russian forces near Pokrovsk. According to press officer Ivan Sekach, in August, there were up to 40 assaults daily in the Pokrovsk direction, but currently, the number has dropped to one or two per day.

