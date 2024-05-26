Ukrainian military: Russian offensive in Kharkiv region stalled near Lyptsi Sunday, May 26, 2024 11:00:53 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have halted the threat of a breakthrough by Russian troops in the Strilecha — Hlyboke sector of the Kharkiv region, reported Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the operational-strategic military group Khortytsia, on 26 May during a national news broadcast.

Ukraine's Defence Forces are steadily displacing enemy units from their positions. Systematic efforts to push out the Russians are ongoing. "The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to occupy most of the defensive lines in time," added the military officer.

Voloshyn noted a certain level of Russian success in the Vovchansk direction and in the Strilecha — Hlyboke sector. The Russian forces aim to bolster these areas with military equipment and troops to prevent the Ukrainian Armed Forces from seizing the tactical initiative on the battlefield. "The enemy continues to attempt to break through the Ukrainian defense near Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Tykhe, and Starytsia," remarked the Khortytsia spokesperson.

Due to the actions of the Ukrainian military, the Russian army has become stuck on the road to Lyptsi and completely bogged down in Vovchansk. Russians continue their attempts to assault Vovchansk with infantry.

As outlined by the General Staff of Ukraine on 26 May, there were eight assaults and offensive actions by Russians in the Kharkiv direction. Six were repelled near Ternova and Lyptsi. Ukrainian forces continue to repel enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

The mentioned towns, as well as areas in Neskuchne, Zelene, and Hlyboke, were subjected to eight air strikes, with around 20 guided bombs being dropped.

The stabilisation of the situation in the northeast of the Kharkiv region and the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have also been confirmed by the UK Ministry of Defence's military intelligence. Although attacks on Vovchansk persist, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling them.

The Russian army has likely taken control of Buhrovatka in the northern part of Kharkiv and is attempting to take control of a nearby crossing over the Siverskyi Donets River. This situation threatens the flank and rear units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Vovchansk, the intelligence officials note.

The Russian command's intent to establish a "buffer zone" in the north of the Kharkiv region has so far failed, according to the Defence Ministry.

Russia is reportedly assembling a new group of forces near the Ukrainian border and is preparing an offensive 90km from Kharkiv.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that any agreement with Russia for a temporary ceasefire would be futile. Meanwhile, Putin has expressed readiness for peace talks, but with consideration of the battlefield situation.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.