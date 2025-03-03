Ukrainian military: situation is improving amid ongoing battles in Donbas Monday, March 3, 2025 4:33:08 PM

The situation on the front lines in Donetsk region remains difficult, but it has improved compared to three months ago, says Ukrainian soldier Yevhen Ievlev.

Currently, there are some successful counteroffensive actions by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Eastern Front. In the Pokrovsk area, Ukrainian troops have managed to liberate three locations. Unfortunately, there has been Russian advancement in Novosylka, and a challenging situation persists on the Toretsk front. However, overall, our forces are in a better position than three months back, explained Ievlev, also known by his call sign "Sheikh" during an interview with Olena Kyryk for the YouTube channel "Now".

Although Ievlev is not currently active on the Donbas front, he stays in constant contact with colleagues who describe the situation to him. "The picture emerging from intercepted radio communications is that the personnel shortage has reached a critical point for the Russians," noted Ievlev.

Currently, the Russians are forced to shift units around Donbas from one point to another, reinforcing weaker positions as needed. This marks a significant change from half a year ago, when Russian forces were on the offensive in multiple directions including Kurakhove, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk.

"Intense battles are ongoing, but there are glimpses of hope for our guys," Ievlev emphasized.

