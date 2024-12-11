Ukrainian missile and drone attacks hit Taganrog and Bryansk, causing fires and industrial damage Wednesday, December 11, 2024 1:24:11 PM

In the early hours of Wednesday, December 11, the Russian city of Taganrog was hit by a rocket attack. According to interim governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, an industrial facility suffered damage, and 14 vehicles were destroyed by fire in a parking lot. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. "The extent of the damage is being clarified," he wrote. Local officials believe the Taganrog Aviation Scientific Technical Complex may have been the target.

Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova reported damage to a boiler house on Tsiolkovsky Street, leaving 27 apartment buildings without heating. She expects repairs to the boiler facility by 12:00 p.m. "Residents should remain calm as the city continues to operate as normal,” Kambulova stated.

Meanwhile, the Telegram channel ASTRA, citing locals, noted that the attack likely targeted the Taganrog Aviation Scientific Technical Complex named after G.M. Beriev. The VChK-OGPU Telegram channel, citing eyewitnesses, reports a large number of firefighters and military vehicles heading toward TANTK, though official confirmation is still pending.

Pro-government Telegram channel Mash reported that Taganrog might have been attacked by state-of-the-art rocket drones known as "Peklo," with the debris found in the city. This was also supported by the channel Supernova+, which publishes exclusive frontline photos and videos.

That same night, drones reportedly attacked the Bryansk region. According to Governor Alexander Bogomaz, a manufacturing facility caught fire due to the assault. "The fire was extinguished due to coordinated, professional efforts of the Russian Emergency Ministry units in Bryansk," wrote Bogomaz.

The Telegram channel ASTRA reported the attack targeted a Transneft oil depot's loading facility located in the village of Sven, 20 kilometers from Bryansk. The Ukrainian OSINT channel Dnipro released claims that drones targeted Transneft's oil depot.

Witnesses in Bryansk’s Fokinsky district reported hearing "between 6 and 10" explosions around 12:45 a.m. with claims of a refinery catching fire near a meat-processing plant, though no official confirmation has been released yet.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry announced successfully intercepting and destroying 14 Ukrainian drones during the Bryansk region attack. No comments were made by the Ministry regarding the Rostov region assault.

