Ukrainian missile strike on Donetsk kills Russian 8th Army commander Tuesday, July 1, 2025 2:21:18 PM

Colonel Ruslan Goryachkin, the commander of Russia's 8th Combined Arms Army, was killed in a Ukrainian missile strike using Storm Shadow missiles in Donetsk.

The precise hit on the Russian unit's headquarters occurred on the evening of June 30. The death of the high-ranking officer was reported by Ukrainian soldier and blogger Anatolii Shtefan (Shtirlitz).

Storm Shadow cruise missiles were launched toward Crimea, Donetsk, and Russia's Rostov region. The headquarters of the 8th Combined Arms Army, located in the Donetsk Institute of Non-Ferrous Metals building, near the local shopping mall, came under attack.

Reports from Abkhaz public forums confirm that Goryachkin died on June 30 while "performing his duty" in a combat zone. It is known that the officer was born and raised in Sukhumi, Abkhazia.

Goryachkin dedicated his life to the Russian army from a young age, rising through the ranks from cadet to army commander.

On the night of June 29, the Russian military carried out a massive attack on Ukraine. On that day, Russian forces launched 537 drones and missiles.

Additionally, in the early hours of July 1, Russian forces targeted Zaporizhzhia with Shaheds kamikaze drones, causing damage to private homes and businesses.

