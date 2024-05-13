Ukrainian missile strike on Russian military base in Crimea leaves commander dead Monday, May 13, 2024 10:15:47 AM

Early in the morning, around 6 AM, several missiles, believed to be Storm Shadow, targeted the Russian military unit 85683 located on Mount Ai-Petri in Crimea. The attack was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, citing sources in the emergency services of the annexed peninsula.

There is a "secret" air defense base of the 3rd Radio-Technical Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces situated on the mountain. As a result of the missile strike, damage was inflicted on the military unit's territory, and the commander of unit 85683, Alexander Kulakov, along with another serviceman, was killed. There are also wounded, and the exact number is being clarified.

During the Soviet era, a Radio-Technical Center for long-range reconnaissance and guidance of air defense troops was established at the summit of Mount Ai-Petri. The radar protection domes, shaped like spheres, often attracted tourists' attention. Hidden beneath these domes are radar complexes, as previously reported by Krym.Realii. A military town has also been established there for personnel servicing these facilities.

The 3rd Radio-Technical Regiment is a military unit of the Radio-Technical Troops of the Russian Aerospace Forces, formed in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea, based on the 40th Radio-Technical Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

