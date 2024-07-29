Ukrainian National Guard Major calls for tactical retreat amid escalating encirclement threat near Toretsk Monday, July 29, 2024 12:01:00 PM

As Ukrainian forces face potential encirclement near Toretsk in Donbas, orders should be given for a tactical retreat, according to National Guard Major Oleksiy Hetman.

The situation in Toretsk, Pokrovske, and the area around Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Province is reportedly critical. In an interview with Expresso TV, major Hetman suggested that Russian Armed Forces are possibly aiming to advance towards Kostiantynivka.

Hetman highlighted the dangerous situation where supply routes are vulnerable not only to artillery but also to mortar fire.

“If there’s a short distance between the enemy's flanks, it complicates the supply of essential combat needs,” said Alexey Hetman.

He emphasized the importance of supplies such as ammunition, water, and food. If the situation around Toretsk worsens and encirclement becomes likely, withdrawing forces will be necessary. Leaving troops at risk of encirclement is unacceptable. Hetman acknowledged the difficult reality of retreating but noted the necessity understood during the announcement of Russia's major offensive operation.

The major reported the challenging conditions around Toretsk, Pokrovske, and Chasiv Yar, noting that Russian forces appear to be moving towards the Pokrovske-Kostiantynivka route, potentially targeting the strategic railway used by Ukrainian Forces.

On July 29, Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman Kyrylo Sazonov reported that Russian forces aim to create a large encirclement in the Pokrovske sector of Donetsk region, with daily advances in that area.

That same day, analysts from DeepState reported Russian advances near four settlements in Donbas: Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Zhelanne, and Novooleksandrivka.

