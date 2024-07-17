Ukrainian Navy reports significant reduction in Russian Naval Forces in the Black Sea Wednesday, July 17, 2024 10:47:00 PM

During the full-scale invasion by Russian forces, Ukraine has destroyed 28 enemy vessels, including the submarine Rostov-on-Don, said Ukrainian Naval Forces spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk during a press briefing.

"The total number is 28, including the submarine Rostov-on-Don, which was hit in dry dock," Pletenchuk said.

He also highlighted that the significance lies not only in the number of destroyed vessels but their importance.

"Among the destroyed ships are three cruise missile carriers, a submarine, and two new vessels, namely the 'Askold' and 'Cyclone'. These represent all classes, from flagships like the missile cruiser to small missile boats and patrol units such as the 'Raptor', 'Serna', and 'Tuna'," Pletenchuk emphasized.

He indicated that currently, only four submarines remain, three of which can launch cruise missiles. "Two of them can be permanently deployed to the sea," Pletenchuk clarified.

Earlier, on 15 July, Pletenchuk stated that Russia had withdrawn all its patrol vessels from occupied Crimea, part of the Black Sea Fleet.

On July 5, the Commander of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, announced that Russia had lost its naval centre in Crimea.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.