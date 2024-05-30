Ukrainian officer foresees intense summer combat with arrival of ATACMS missiles, F-16s, and AWACS aircraft Thursday, May 30, 2024 9:23:00 PM

A Ukrainian military officer, known by the call sign "Alex", anticipates heightened combat activity this summer due to the newly received ATACMS missiles and F-16 fighters.

Ukrainian forces operating HIMARS missile systems have been pleasantly surprised by the large volume of ammunition delivered to Ukraine, said Lieutenant Alex on his Telegram channel.

"Everyone in HIMARS units is just shocked by the amount of missiles that have arrived in Ukraine. They say they have never seen such a stockpile of ammunition," he remarked emotionally.

The officer predicts that "summer will be hot."

"I hope the AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) from Sweden + a bunch of ATACMS missiles + F-16s will yield results, because it looks like a solid formula," wrote Alex.

It is expected that these new arms deliveries will significantly bolster Ukrainian positions on the front lines and provide effective resistance to the enemy in future engagements.

On May 29, Sweden announced its largest military aid package to Ukraine, amounting to €1.16 billion. This aid includes two ASC 890 airborne radar systems, which will help identify targets from a great distance.

Denmark has permitted Ukraine to use F-16 fighters to strike military targets within Russian territory. It is reported that 12 countries have already granted permission for the use of long-range weapons against Russia.

