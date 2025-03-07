Ukrainian opposition leaders reject elections amid war and strained U.S. relations Friday, March 7, 2025 9:59:11 AM

In response to U.S. media reports about discussions between American officials and teams of Ukrainian opposition politicians such as Petro Poroshenko and Yulia Tymoshenko regarding possible elections in Ukraine, both leaders have dismissed the idea. "Our team has always been categorically against holding elections during the war and continues to adhere to this position," Poroshenko stated.

Petro Poroshenko, who served as Ukraine's president from 2014 to 2019, emphasized that elections could only proceed after a ceasefire and the signing of a peace agreement with security guarantees for Ukraine.

Yulia Tymoshenko, a two-time Prime Minister of Ukraine and leader of the "Fatherland" party, mentioned that her team is negotiating "with all our allies who can secure a just peace as soon as possible." Until that point is reached, she stressed, elections in Ukraine are not an option.

Currently, holding elections in Ukraine is prohibited under martial law. Concurrently, Russia and U.S. President Donald Trump have criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky for remaining in power "without elections," demanding that they be conducted promptly.

A report by American newspaper Politico on March 4 revealed that senior representatives of the Trump team held secret discussions with Tymoshenko and members of Poroshenko’s opposition party "European Solidarity" about the potential for swift presidential elections in Ukraine.

Poroshenko, Zelensky's predecessor, criticized the "lack of communication" between Ukraine’s government and the U.S. administration, arguing that it poses "a threat to the country" .

Last month, Zelensky imposed sanctions on Poroshenko, drawing sharp disapproval from political opponents. The former president was barred from leaving Ukraine, and access to his assets was blocked.

Billionaire Petro Poroshenko lost power after being defeated by Volodymyr Zelensky in the elections. During Poroshenko's presidency, Kremlin-supported separatists seized significant parts of eastern Ukraine.

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.