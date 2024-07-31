Ukrainian POW dies in Russian detention amid controversial trial of Azov Regiment members Wednesday, July 31, 2024 11:01:25 PM

In Rostov-on-Don, a 55-year-old driver of the "Azov" regiment, Alexander Ishchenko, has died while in pre-trial detention, as reported during a hearing at the Southern District Military Court on the case of the "Azov" members (), according to Mediazona.

As relayed by Mediazona's correspondent from the courtroom, neither the exact time nor the cause of Ishchenko's death has been disclosed. The Ukrainian Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed Ishchenko's death to the Babel news outlet without providing further details on the circumstances.

Ukrainian Ombudsman for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, cited Ishchenko’s daughter, who said her father died nine days ago. Lubinets stated that Ukraine was not notified of his death. Outraged, Lubinets demanded explanations from his Russian counterpart, Tatyana Moskalkova, and reported the incident to the Red Cross and the United Nations.

Alexander Ishchenko was 55 years old. On February 25, 2022,Ishchenko enlisted in the territorial defense of the "Azov" regiment, where he served as a driver. Later that spring, he was captured by Russian forces in Mariupol, leading to his involvement in a criminal case against 24 "Azov" members in Russia.

They are accused of attempting to violently seize power (Article 278 of the Russian Criminal Code), participating in the activities of a terrorist organization (Article 205.5), and undergoing training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities (Article 205.3).

This trial is targeting individuals who have served in the regiment at any point. Among the accused are those who were no longer active members at the onset of the war. They were arrested either at their homes or during "filtering" operations. The case includes nine women who primarily worked as cooks and who are now charged with "participating in a terrorist organization's activities." Ishchenko was also charged under the article related to "violent seizure of power." The human rights organization Memorial has recognized all the defendants as political prisoners.

