Ukrainian President Zelenksky calls on NATO to carry out a preemptive nuclear strike on Russia Thursday, October 6, 2022 3:00:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO countries to deliver a preemptive strike against Russia. "What should NATO do? To eliminate the possibility of Russia's use of nuclear weapons, preemptive strikes so they know what will happen to them if these weapons are used. And not the other way around, to wait for Russia's nuclear strikes, and then to say: "Ah, that’s how you are! well, here is one from us! Reconsider the use of your pressure. This is what NATO should do - revise the procedure for use," said the Ukrainian President, during a speech at the Australian Lowy Institute.

High-ranking Russian officials have repeatedly threatened with a nuclear strike on the territory of Ukraine. Among them are President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

The Kremlin did not leave Zelensky's statement unnoticed. Press Secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov called the speech of the Ukrainian leader a call for the beginning of a world war, the consequences of which will be monstrous and unpredictable.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.