Ukrainian President Zelensky meets U.S. special representative Kellogg in Kyiv, press conference canceled at American request Thursday, February 20, 2025 12:37:01 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. The Ukrainian President's spokesperson, Nykiforov, disclosed that a press conference planned after their talks was canceled upon the American side's request. Nykiforov also mentioned that Kellogg will remain in Ukraine for another day and may even visit the front lines.

Previously, Keith Kellogg, Special Representative of the U.S. President for Ukraine and Russia, stated that President Zelensky would not be pressured into accepting a peace agreement.

"He and the people of Ukraine will make that decision," Kellogg asserted, addressing the potential peace process between Kyiv and Moscow under Washington's mediation. "We are ready to provide what is needed. We understand the need for security guarantees. Part of my mission is to listen. Then I will return to the United States and talk to President Trump to ensure we comprehend everything accurately," Kellogg explained while commenting on his visit to Ukraine.

Additionally, the Special Representative expressed his belief that "the war would not have started if Trump were president at the time."

