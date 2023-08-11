Ukrainian President Zelensky promises to fire all regional military recruitment chiefs Friday, August 11, 2023 12:00:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that "all regional military commissars." will be dismissed.

In a video posted on his Telegram channel, Zelensky said that investigations are already underway against 112 employees of military registration and enlistment offices, and 33 have been charged with various violations.

Zelensky announced that after the dismissal of the current military commissars, their place will be taken by the military who were at the front and took part in the fighting.

"Soldiers who were at the front and cannot [now] be in the trenches because they have lost their health, lost limbs, but have retained their dignity and do not have cynicism, it is them who can be trusted with this recruitment system."

Zelensky said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, will be responsible for carrying out this decision, and the new heads of the military registration and enlistment offices will be checked by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).

On July 22, after the former head of the shopping center of the Odesa region, Yevgeny Borisov, was charged with illegal enrichment, the Ukrainian President said that there was a need to inspect all shopping centers. According to the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAPC), Borisov received bribes worth more than 188 million hryvnias ($5.1 million).

