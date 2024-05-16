Ukrainian President Zelensky visits Kharkiv amid intense fighting in the region Thursday, May 16, 2024 8:30:00 AM

On Thursday, 16th May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kharkiv, where he held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters. During the session, he received reports from Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the “Khortytsya” Operational-Strategic Troop Grouping Yuri Sodol, and Commander of the “Kharkiv” Operational-Tactical Group Mykhailo Drapaty regarding the situation in the region.

According to the President, the meeting addressed the tasks and needs of the brigades engaged in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi areas. The discussions also covered future perspectives, threats in the coming days and weeks, and the potential to counter Russian offensives.

“Currently, the situation in the Kharkiv region is generally under control. Our warriors are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. However, the direction remains extremely challenging, and we are reinforcing our units,” stated Zelensky.

The president further added that based on reports from military and foreign intelligence services as well as the Security Service of Ukraine, a plan for the forthcoming actions was outlined for the regional authorities of Kharkiv and other structures.

Intense fighting continues in the Kharkiv region. The situation is particularly difficult in Vovchansk, where Russian forces have already entered the city. The occupiers are attempting to gain a tactical advantage both there and in the Lukyansty area.

On Thursday morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that it had thwarted enemy plans to penetrate deeply into the urban area of Vovchansk and secure a position there. The General Staff added that the situation in the area is under control.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.