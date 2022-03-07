Ukrainian Presidential Adviser: Russia has destroyed 1500+ residential buildings Monday, March 7, 2022 11:18:17 AM

Photo: Twitter

The Adviser to the Head of the Office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, has claimed that the Russian military has damaged or destroyed more than 1500 residential buildings, 202 schools, and 34 hospitals in Ukraine since the invasion commenced on February 24th.

While such figures have not been verified, videos and photos have emerged showing the results of the Russian military’s attacks of residential areas. Russia, in turn, has denied targeting civilian areas, instead accusing the Ukrainian Army of intentionally operating in such urban areas, thus using civilians as “human shields”.

Residential buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv were reportedly attacked on Sunday night. The city’s Mayor, Oleksandr Syenkevych, claimed that cluster bombs were dropped on the city.

In a Telegram post, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service confirmed that Russian attacks had caused fires in residential areas in the city.

