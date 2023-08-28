Ukrainian Presidential Advisor: the war in Ukraine will end quickly and in an instant Monday, August 28, 2023 9:35:55 AM

Ukrainians are unlikely to have to fight Russia for every kilometer shedding their blood because under certain conditions "events will take on a different form", said the advisor to the Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, Mykhailo Podolyak, on Twitter.

"It won't be easy, but it is naive to think that Ukraine will have to reclaim territories by shedding blood for every kilometer. As Ukrainian forces advance southward and approach the administrative border with Crimea, events will take on a different form. Ultimately, everything will end quickly and in an instant - just as it began," he believes.

According to Podolyak, Putin's internal legitimacy is currently built on convincing the Russian elites that he has "not yet lost the war".

"The Kremlin understands the inevitable: the more territories Russia loses, the faster the regime's support will decline," he wrote.

Podolyak noted that the killing of Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and the preparation for a new mobilization in Russia to reinforce the front will allow Putin to gain some time.

Earlier, the Office of the Ukrainian President stated that Russia is on the verge of losing strategic positions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing southward and getting closer to establishing fire control over the "land corridor to Crimea".

