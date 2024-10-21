Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office accuses Russian troops of executing POWs near Selydove Monday, October 21, 2024 10:02:38 PM

In a shocking incident near the settlement of Selydove, Russian military forces allegedly executed two Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war. The Office of the General Prosecutor announced the initiation of criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, citing violations of laws and customs of war combined with intentional murder.

According to operational data, on October 18, 2024, at 2:38 PM, Russian military personnel captured two Ukrainian servicemen in the Pokrovsk district. The captors reportedly forced the unarmed prisoners to lie face-down and held them on the ground with their feet before shooting them point-blank with automatic weapons.

The Prosecutor's Office emphasized that the murder of prisoners of war constitutes a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a severe international crime. As of publication time, there has been no reaction from Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

This incident is not isolated. Previously, Russian forces in the Mykolaivka-Sukhyi Yar region allegedly executed 16 more Ukrainian POWs. Drone footage, captured via a thermal imaging camera, shows a group lined up before being shot.

The U.S. State Department responded to these executions, with spokesperson Matthew Miller condemning the horrific actions committed by Russia since the onset of their expansive invasion.

Additionally, on October 18, the Prosecutor's Office reported that Russian forces executed a Ukrainian soldier in the Bakhmut direction. Investigators determined the incident occurred in the town of New York.

