Ukrainian Regiment 'Skala' executes strategic counterattack near Pokrovsk, reclaims vital positions Sunday, March 2, 2025 4:44:37 PM

Soldiers from Ukraine’s 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" successfully cleared Russian fortifications near the village of Udachne, strengthening the Defense Forces of Ukraine. According to the regiment's press service, Ukrainian soldiers were tasked with clearing two enemy bunkers, but Russian forces fled their positions in panic without putting up a fight against the assault groups. Videos released show intense battles near railroads, with occupiers forced to retreat quickly, abandoning their strongholds. Capturing these positions has given Ukrainian forces a significant tactical edge in the Udachne area.

"Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed full control over Kotlyne, but that’s false. They’ve lost the village and are desperately trying to reclaim it. Fighting continues for Udachne, Kotlyne, and Solene, yet the 'Skala' regiment methodically drives out the enemy and advances forward," the unit reported.

The 425th Assault Regiment has consistently demonstrated high effectiveness in assaults on Russian positions. In January and February 2025, the unit actively participated in the battles for the village of Kotlyne, ultimately enabling the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Brigade to establish full control over the locality.

Holding Kotlyne and adjacent areas is strategically vital for operations on the battlefield. Russian forces aim to extend their presence north of the railroad to potentially advance toward the Pokrovsk-Dnipro highway. This route is critically important for supplying Ukrainian forces, and losing it could seriously hamper the defense of Pokrovsk.

Additionally, the successful maneuvers by "Skala" fighters in early February enabled the Ukrainian army to liberate a significant part of the village of Pishchane, further reinforcing Ukraine's Defense Forces' positions in the region.

